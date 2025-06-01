Product Manager compensation in Netherlands at Adyen ranges from €120K per year for Product Manager to €151K per year for Staff Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adyen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Product Manager
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Manager
€120K
€96.6K
€17.6K
€5.6K
Staff Product Manager
€151K
€109K
€38.1K
€4K
Principal Product Manager
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Adyen, Phantom Stock Plans are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
