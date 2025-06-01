← Company Directory
Adyen
Adyen Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Adyen ranges from SGD 83.6K to SGD 121K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adyen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 94.9K - SGD 110K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 83.6KSGD 94.9KSGD 110KSGD 121K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Phantom Stock Plan

At Adyen, Phantom Stock Plans are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Adyen in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 121,368. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adyen for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 83,632.

Other Resources