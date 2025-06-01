← Company Directory
Adyen
Adyen Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Spain at Adyen ranges from €51.7K to €72.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adyen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

€56.1K - €67.9K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€51.7K€56.1K€67.9K€72.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

€146K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Phantom Stock Plan

At Adyen, Phantom Stock Plans are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Adyen in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €72,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adyen for the Administrative Assistant role in Spain is €51,698.

