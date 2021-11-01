← Company Directory
Advantech
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Advantech Salaries

Advantech's salary ranges from $27,866 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $100,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advantech. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $33.2K
Hardware Engineer
$69.7K
Marketing
$76.8K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Mechanical Engineer
$27.9K
Product Manager
$101K
Program Manager
$94.5K
Sales
$30.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$99.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Advantech is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advantech is $73,245.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Advantech

Related Companies

  • Sprinklr
  • HireRight
  • Duck Creek Technologies
  • E2open
  • AgileThought
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources