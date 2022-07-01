← Company Directory
ADS Security
ADS Security Salaries

ADS Security's salary ranges from $44,775 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $120,600 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ADS Security. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Recruiter
$121K
Software Engineer
$44.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ADS Security is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADS Security is $82,688.

