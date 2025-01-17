← Company Directory
ADP
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

ADP Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States package at ADP totals $101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ADP
SQA Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$101K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$1K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at ADP?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at ADP in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in United States is $114,733.

Other Resources