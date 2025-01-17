← Company Directory
ADP
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Canada

ADP Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at ADP totals CA$155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ADP
Backend Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$155K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
CA$143K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$11.9K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at ADP?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at ADP in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$257,627. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Backend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$155,226.

Other Resources