Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at ADP ranges from $97.2K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $222K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$97.2K
$93K
$19
$4.2K
Software Engineer
$113K
$108K
$4.4K
$817
Senior Software Engineer
$163K
$148K
$13.8K
$750
Lead Software Engineer
$180K
$154K
$12.1K
$13K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)
