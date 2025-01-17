← Company Directory
ADP
Software Engineer compensation in India at ADP ranges from ₹635K per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹2.34M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.49M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹635K
₹597K
₹0
₹37.1K
Software Engineer
₹1.12M
₹1.12M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.34M
₹2.21M
₹0
₹125K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ADP in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,544,764. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,486,267.

Other Resources