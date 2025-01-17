← Company Directory
ADP
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Atlanta Area

ADP Software Engineer Salaries in Atlanta Area

Software Engineer compensation in Atlanta Area at ADP ranges from $89.2K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $215K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Atlanta Area package totals $93.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$89.2K
$86K
$0
$3.2K
Software Engineer
$99.9K
$98.9K
$0
$1K
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$132K
$7.8K
$3K
Lead Software Engineer
$148K
$137K
$2.8K
$8.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ADP in Atlanta Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,332. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Software Engineer role in Atlanta Area is $93,600.

Other Resources