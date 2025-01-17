All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in New York City Area at ADP ranges from $118K per year for Product Manager to $418K per year for VP Product Management. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $203K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$118K
$112K
$1.7K
$4.8K
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Manager
$197K
$177K
$2.5K
$18.1K
Director Product Management
$246K
$198K
$18.9K
$28.5K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)