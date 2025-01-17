All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in India at ADP ranges from ₹3.44M per year for Senior Product Manager to ₹5.04M per year for Lead Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.92M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹3.44M
₹3.26M
₹11.3K
₹163K
Lead Product Manager
₹5.04M
₹4.59M
₹0
₹450K
Director Product Management
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)