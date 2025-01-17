← Company Directory
ADP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

ADP Product Manager Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Product Manager compensation in Greater Toronto Area at ADP ranges from $CA$124K per year to $CA$252K. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Product Manager
CA$184K
CA$158K
CA$7.1K
CA$18.8K
Director Product Management
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at ADP in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$251,754. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Product Manager role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$193,353.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ADP

Related Companies

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources