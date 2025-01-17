← Company Directory
ADP
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Canada

ADP Product Manager Salaries in Canada

Product Manager compensation in Canada at ADP ranges from $CA$124K per year to $CA$252K. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Product Manager
CA$184K
CA$158K
CA$7.1K
CA$18.8K
Director Product Management
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at ADP in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$251,754. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$193,353.

Other Resources