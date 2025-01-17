All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Canada at ADP ranges from $CA$124K per year to $CA$252K. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Product Manager
CA$184K
CA$158K
CA$7.1K
CA$18.8K
Director Product Management
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)