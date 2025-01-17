← Company Directory
ADP
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

ADP Product Designer Salaries in Greater Hyderabad Area

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.28M - ₹2.76M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.1M₹2.28M₹2.76M₹2.93M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at ADP in Greater Hyderabad Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,933,782. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Product Designer role in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹2,099,172.

