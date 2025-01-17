All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Adobe ranges from ₹7.79M per year for Engineering Manager 3 to ₹16.87M per year for EM5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹12.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Engineering Manager 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Engineering Manager 3
₹7.79M
₹5.18M
₹1.92M
₹688K
Senior Engineering Manager
₹11.44M
₹6.68M
₹3.86M
₹894K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
