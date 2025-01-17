← Company Directory
Adobe
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Machine Learning Engineer

  • India

Adobe Machine Learning Engineer Salaries in India

Machine Learning Engineer compensation in India at Adobe totals ₹6.02M per year for P30. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.59M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
P10(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
P20
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 3
P30
₹6.02M
₹2.99M
₹2.89M
₹136K
Software Engineer 4
P40
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Machine Learning Engineer at Adobe in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,919,767. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adobe for the Machine Learning Engineer role in India is ₹5,259,839.

