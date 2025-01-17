Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Adobe ranges from RON 305K per year for P30 to RON 416K per year for P40. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 357K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Software Engineer 2
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Software Engineer 3
RON 305K
RON 195K
RON 99.9K
RON 10.3K
Software Engineer 4
RON 416K
RON 267K
RON 113K
RON 34.8K
At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)