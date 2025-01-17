← Company Directory
Adobe
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Bucharest Metropolitan Area

Adobe Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Bucharest Metropolitan Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Bucharest Metropolitan Area at Adobe ranges from RON 305K per year for P30 to RON 416K per year for P40. The median yearly compensation in Bucharest Metropolitan Area package totals RON 358K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
P10(Entry Level)
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Software Engineer 2
P20
RON --
RON --
RON --
RON --
Software Engineer 3
P30
RON 305K
RON 195K
RON 100K
RON 10.3K
Software Engineer 4
P40
RON 416K
RON 267K
RON 114K
RON 34.8K
View 5 More Levels
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Adobe in Bucharest Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 506,844. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adobe for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Bucharest Metropolitan Area is RON 341,467.

