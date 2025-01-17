Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Adobe ranges from $159K per year for P10 to $428K per year for Software Engineer 5.5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $295K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$159K
$129K
$21.4K
$9.1K
Software Engineer 2
$165K
$127K
$25.4K
$12.4K
Software Engineer 3
$198K
$146K
$38.3K
$13.6K
Software Engineer 4
$277K
$193K
$60.7K
$23.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
