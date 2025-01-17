Adobe Software Engineer Salaries in Bucharest Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Bucharest Metropolitan Area at Adobe ranges from RON 135K per year for P10 to RON 809K per year for Software Engineer 5.5. The median yearly compensation in Bucharest Metropolitan Area package totals RON 306K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Adobe ?

