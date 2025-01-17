← Company Directory
Adobe
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Adobe Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Adobe ranges from ₹5.33M per year for L3 to ₹6.28M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹5.62M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹5.33M
₹3.31M
₹1.66M
₹367K
L4
Senior Data Scientist
₹6.28M
₹3.56M
₹2.55M
₹169K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Adobe in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,900,248. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adobe for the Data Scientist role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹5,100,349.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Adobe

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Verily
  • Smartsheet
  • CrowdStrike
  • Fastly
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources