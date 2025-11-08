Company Directory
Adobe
Data Scientist Level

L4

Levels at Adobe

  1. L1Associate Data Scientist
  2. L2
  3. L3
Average Annual Total Compensation
$257,335
Base Salary
$189,364
Stock Grant ()
$45,330
Bonus
$22,641
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Other Resources