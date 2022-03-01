← Company Directory
ADNOC
ADNOC Salaries

ADNOC's salary ranges from $107,535 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $162,539 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ADNOC. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Project Manager
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ADNOC is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,539. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADNOC is $135,037.

