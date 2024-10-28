← Company Directory
ADM Agro Industries
ADM Agro Industries Salaries

ADM Agro Industries's salary ranges from $71,400 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $113,680 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ADM Agro Industries. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Accountant
$71.4K
Data Scientist
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ADM Agro Industries is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADM Agro Industries is $92,540.

