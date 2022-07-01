← Company Directory
Aditya Birla Group
Aditya Birla Group Salaries

Aditya Birla Group's salary ranges from $3,586 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $177,885 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aditya Birla Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $81.5K
Business Analyst
$86.9K
Civil Engineer
$17.5K

Data Science Manager
$178K
Data Scientist
$48.3K
Geological Engineer
$4.8K
Human Resources
$47.7K
Product Designer
$5K
Product Manager
$60K
Sales
$3.6K
Software Engineer
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aditya Birla Group is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aditya Birla Group is $54,157.

