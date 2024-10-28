← Company Directory
Aditi Consulting
Aditi Consulting Salaries

Aditi Consulting's salary ranges from $10,143 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $113,828 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aditi Consulting. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$114K
Human Resources
$10.1K
Product Designer
$62.7K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineer
$42.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aditi Consulting is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,828. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aditi Consulting is $52,506.

