Adidas
Adidas Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Colombia at Adidas ranges from COP 58.42M to COP 79.98M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adidas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 63.29M - COP 75.11M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 58.42MCOP 63.29MCOP 75.11MCOP 79.98M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Adidas in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 79,976,292. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adidas for the Financial Analyst role in Colombia is COP 58,417,465.

