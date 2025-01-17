← Company Directory
Adidas
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Amsterdam Area

Adidas Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Amsterdam Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area package at Adidas totals €89.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adidas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adidas
Senior Data Scientist
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€89.6K
Level
Senior
Base
€89.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Adidas?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

33%

YR 4

33%

YR 5

33%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 4th-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 5th-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 6th-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Adidas in Greater Amsterdam Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €94,794. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adidas for the Data Scientist role in Greater Amsterdam Area is €89,630.

Other Resources