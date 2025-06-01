← Company Directory
Adidas
Adidas Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in India at Adidas ranges from ₹1.64M to ₹2.23M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adidas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.75M - ₹2.12M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.64M₹1.75M₹2.12M₹2.23M
Common Range
Possible Range

₹13.61M

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Adidas, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Adidas in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,231,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adidas for the Data Analyst role in India is ₹1,635,422.

