Adevinta
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Adevinta Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Spain package at Adevinta totals €115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adevinta
Software Engineering Manager
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€115K
Level
13
Base
€99.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€15K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at Adevinta?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Adevinta in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €143,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adevinta for the Software Engineering Manager role in Spain is €104,623.

