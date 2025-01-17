Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Barcelona Area at Adevinta ranges from €43.9K per year for 11 to €61.4K per year for 12. The median yearly compensation in Greater Barcelona Area package totals €49.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
10
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
11
€43.9K
€41.6K
€0
€2.3K
12
€61.4K
€54.3K
€0
€7.1K
13
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
