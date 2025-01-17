← Company Directory
Adevinta
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Berlin Metropolitan Region

Adevinta Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

We only need 4 more Software Engineer submissions at Adevinta to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Adevinta?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Adevinta in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €76,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adevinta for the Backend Software Engineer role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €70,882.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Adevinta

Related Companies

  • Crowe
  • InMobi
  • Biomeme
  • Mouser Electronics
  • KSM Consulting
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources