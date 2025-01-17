Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Adevinta ranges from €94.2K per year for 11 to €105K per year for 13. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 10 (Entry Level) € -- € -- € -- € -- 11 €94.2K €89.2K €0 €5K 12 €94.1K €79.6K €5.5K €9.1K 13 €105K €91.1K €8.7K €5.2K

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

