Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Adevinta ranges from €94.2K per year for 11 to €105K per year for 13. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
10
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
11
€94.2K
€89.2K
€0
€5K
12
€94.1K
€79.6K
€5.5K
€9.1K
13
€105K
€91.1K
€8.7K
€5.2K
