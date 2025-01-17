← Company Directory
Adevinta
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

Adevinta Software Engineer Salaries in Madrid Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area package at Adevinta totals €60.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adevinta
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€60.2K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
€54.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Adevinta?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Adevinta in Madrid Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €77,369. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adevinta for the Software Engineer role in Madrid Metropolitan Area is €55,730.

