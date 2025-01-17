Software Engineer compensation in Greater Barcelona Area at Adevinta ranges from €36.7K per year for 10 to €77.5K per year for 13. The median yearly compensation in Greater Barcelona Area package totals €78.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
10
€36.7K
€36.2K
€0
€472.4
11
€50.9K
€47.1K
€0
€3.7K
12
€75.5K
€66.5K
€0
€9K
13
€77.5K
€70.2K
€3.7K
€3.6K
