Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Adevinta ranges from €77.6K per year for 11 to €86.8K per year for 12. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €79.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
10
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
11
€77.6K
€69.6K
€0
€8K
12
€86.8K
€77.1K
€1.7K
€8K
13
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
