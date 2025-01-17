Adevinta Software Engineer Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Adevinta ranges from €77.6K per year for 11 to €86.8K per year for 12. The median yearly compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package totals €79.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 10 (Entry Level) € -- € -- € -- € -- 11 €77.6K €69.6K €0 €8K 12 €86.8K €77.1K €1.7K €8K 13 € -- € -- € -- € --

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

