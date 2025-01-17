← Company Directory
Adevinta
Adevinta Product Manager Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

The median Product Manager compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package at Adevinta totals €109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adevinta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

€109K
13
€83.6K
€12.9K
€12.9K
2-4 Years
5-10 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Adevinta in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €148,407. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adevinta for the Product Manager role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €106,149.

Other Resources