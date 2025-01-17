Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Germany at adesso ranges from €59.9K per year for Software Engineer to €73.4K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €64.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for adesso's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Developer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€59.9K
€59.4K
€0
€509.8
Senior Software Engineer
€73.4K
€67.5K
€0
€5.9K
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
