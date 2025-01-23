← Company Directory
Adenza
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Adenza Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Singapore at Adenza ranges from SGD 79.9K to SGD 109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adenza's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 85.5K - SGD 103K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 79.9KSGD 85.5KSGD 103KSGD 109K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Adenza?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Adenza in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 109,004. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adenza for the Software Engineering Manager role in Singapore is SGD 79,873.

