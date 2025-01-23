← Company Directory
Adenza
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Adenza Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Georgia at Adenza ranges from GEL 114K to GEL 163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adenza's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 131K - GEL 153K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 114KGEL 131KGEL 153KGEL 163K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Adenza?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Adenza in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 163,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adenza for the Product Manager role in Georgia is GEL 114,267.

