Adecco
Adecco Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Adecco totals ₹721K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adecco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adecco
Test Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹721K
Level
L1
Base
₹721K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Adecco?

₹13.61M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Adecco in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,004,164. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adecco for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹721,279.

Other Resources