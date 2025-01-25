← Company Directory
Additech
Additech Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Colombia at Additech ranges from COP 166.35M to COP 231.71M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Additech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 178.24M - COP 209.92M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 166.35MCOP 178.24MCOP 209.92MCOP 231.71M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Additech?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Additech in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 231,706,837. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Additech for the Recruiter role in Colombia is COP 166,353,627.

