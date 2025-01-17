Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Addepar ranges from $174K per year for IC2 to $291K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $197K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Addepar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$174K
$149K
$15.4K
$9.6K
IC3
$212K
$176K
$21K
$14.5K
IC4
$291K
$215K
$76K
$0
IC5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Addepar, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Addepar, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)