AdaViv
    AdaViv is a venture-backed company that specializes in building plant-level intelligence for greenhouse and indoor farming operations. Their Lean Cultivation™ Platform uses machine-vision technology, mobile apps, and analytics to help cultivations increase yields and reduce costs. The platform automates tasks, provides visibility and oversight, and is developed by a team of former MIT researchers with expertise in biology, AI, and operations. AdaViv is currently based in Greentown Labs, MA, and is seeking passionate individuals to join their mission.

    adaviv.com
    2018
    31
    $1M-$10M
