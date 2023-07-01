AdaViv is a venture-backed company that specializes in building plant-level intelligence for greenhouse and indoor farming operations. Their Lean Cultivation™ Platform uses machine-vision technology, mobile apps, and analytics to help cultivations increase yields and reduce costs. The platform automates tasks, provides visibility and oversight, and is developed by a team of former MIT researchers with expertise in biology, AI, and operations. AdaViv is currently based in Greentown Labs, MA, and is seeking passionate individuals to join their mission.