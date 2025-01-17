← Company Directory
Adastra
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Prague Metropolitan Area

Adastra Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Prague Metropolitan Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area package at Adastra totals CZK 983K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adastra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adastra
Software Engineer
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 983K
Level
Java Developer
Base
CZK 963K
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 20.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Adastra?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Adastra in Prague Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,348,795. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adastra for the Backend Software Engineer role in Prague Metropolitan Area is CZK 963,209.

Other Resources