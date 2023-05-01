← Company Directory
Adastra
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Adastra Salaries

Adastra's salary ranges from $23,115 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Argentina at the low-end to $183,604 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adastra. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $50.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Science Manager
$153K
Data Scientist
$23.1K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Cybersecurity Analyst
$65.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$29.9K
Solution Architect
$184K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Adastra is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,604. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adastra is $57,805.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Adastra

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources