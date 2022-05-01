← Company Directory
Ada
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ada Salaries

Ada's salary ranges from $40,884 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager in India at the low-end to $358,200 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ada. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $113K
Data Science Manager
$40.9K
Marketing
$57.2K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Product Designer
$104K
Product Manager
$358K
Project Manager
$100K
Recruiter
$81.3K
Sales
$73.7K
Sales Engineer
$113K
Solution Architect
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ada is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $358,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ada is $102,271.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ada

Related Companies

  • Asurion
  • ApplyBoard
  • Prove
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • Pythian
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources