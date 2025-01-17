← Company Directory
ACV Auctions
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • India

ACV Auctions Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at ACV Auctions totals ₹3.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ACV Auctions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ACV Auctions
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹3.15M
Level
L3
Base
₹2.54M
Stock (/yr)
₹609K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at ACV Auctions?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ACV Auctions in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,860,457. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACV Auctions for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,144,541.

